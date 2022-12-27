The name New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $38.46, down -4.30% from its previous closing price of $40.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2604876 shares were traded. EDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.86.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EDU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 29, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $18.80 to $36.60.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 160.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDU has reached a high of $42.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.26.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EDU traded 2.49M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 169.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.44M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EDU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.21M with a Short Ratio of 6.98M, compared to 8.43M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.49 and $0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.99. EPS for the following year is $1.69, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.53 and $1.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EDU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.11B, down -17.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.19B and the low estimate is $2.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.