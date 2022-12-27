There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) can be one of them

The closing price of Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) was $1.39 for the day, up 6.92% from the previous closing price of $1.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 852870 shares were traded. SOND stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3007.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SOND’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on April 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Picard Martin sold 46,332 shares for $2.14 per share. The transaction valued at 99,150 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOND has reached a high of $10.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8066, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2939.

Shares Statistics:

SOND traded an average of 1.03M shares per day over the past three months and 745k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 215.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.95M. Insiders hold about 27.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SOND as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.05M with a Short Ratio of 10.23M, compared to 6.92M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.00% and a Short% of Float of 6.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.52, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.63.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $124.8M to a low estimate of $120.89M. As of the current estimate, Sonder Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $67.45M, an estimated increase of 82.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $146.28M, an increase of 68.80% less than the figure of $82.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $147.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $144.9M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $471.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $469.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $470.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $232.94M, up 101.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $678.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $714.92M and the low estimate is $626.54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.