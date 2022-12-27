There is a good chance APA Corporation (APA) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) closed at $47.25 in the last session, up 5.73% from day before closing price of $44.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5328021 shares were traded. APA stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.14.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at APA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 53.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On September 12, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $40 to $58.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when LANNIE P ANTHONY sold 86,750 shares for $41.26 per share. The transaction valued at 3,579,305 led to the insider holds 58,844 shares of the business.

LANNIE P ANTHONY sold 40,800 shares of APA for $1,627,920 on Mar 07. The Exec. Vice Pres & Gen Counsel now owns 145,594 shares after completing the transaction at $39.90 per share. On Feb 25, another insider, Joung Chansoo, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $32.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,316,992 and bolstered with 65,285 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, APA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 25.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APA has reached a high of $51.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.77.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, APA traded on average about 7.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.99M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 329.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 320.35M. Insiders hold about 0.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.40% stake in the company. Shares short for APA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.83M with a Short Ratio of 9.29M, compared to 9.77M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.70% and a Short% of Float of 3.15%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for APA is 1.00, which was 0.10 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.82. The current Payout Ratio is 4.20% for APA, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 19, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 14, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.58 and a low estimate of $1.45, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.05, with high estimates of $2.82 and low estimates of $1.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.26 and $7.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.46. EPS for the following year is $9.76, with 25 analysts recommending between $16.5 and $4.87.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.36B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.77B to a low estimate of $2.2B. As of the current estimate, APA Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.67B, an estimated increase of 41.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.54B, an increase of 5.90% less than the figure of $41.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.22B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.93B, up 39.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.08B and the low estimate is $9.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.