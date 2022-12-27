There is a good chance Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $0.19 in the prior trading day, Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) closed at $0.20, up 2.62%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0051 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18114956 shares were traded. AVYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2289 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1850.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AVYA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 17, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $5.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on May 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when King Theodore Walker Cheng-De sold 4,762,918 shares for $0.19 per share. The transaction valued at 898,360 led to the insider holds 8,468,432 shares of the business.

King Theodore Walker Cheng-De bought 2,000,000 shares of AVYA for $1,369,118 on Aug 09. The 10% Owner now owns 10,998,750 shares after completing the transaction at $0.68 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVYA has reached a high of $21.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1553, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0389.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 38.26M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 85.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.40M. Insiders hold about 15.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AVYA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.15M with a Short Ratio of 17.04M, compared to 22.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.90% and a Short% of Float of 26.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.52 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.14 and -$1.12.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $585.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $634.8M to a low estimate of $558.8M. As of the current estimate, Avaya Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $760M, an estimated decrease of -23.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.97B, down -12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.89B and the low estimate is $2.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.