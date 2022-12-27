There Is Still Room For Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) was $8.60 for the day, up 1.18% from the previous closing price of $8.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 808765 shares were traded. CFFN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.49.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CFFN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Sidoti on April 09, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On January 31, 2011, Stifel Nicolaus started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.Stifel Nicolaus initiated its Buy rating on January 31, 2011, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Jackson Rick C bought 2,500 shares for $7.92 per share. The transaction valued at 19,800 led to the insider holds 146,638 shares of the business.

Haag Natalie G. bought 1,250 shares of CFFN for $9,912 on Nov 04. The Executive Vice President now owns 67,591 shares after completing the transaction at $7.93 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, Kobbeman Robert D., who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 2,270 shares for $8.23 each. As a result, the insider received 18,682 and left with 30,239 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Capitol’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFFN has reached a high of $11.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.29.

Shares Statistics:

CFFN traded an average of 709.69K shares per day over the past three months and 1.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 135.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.53M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CFFN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.51M with a Short Ratio of 3.51M, compared to 3.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.53% and a Short% of Float of 4.90%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.34, CFFN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.34. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.00%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.84. The current Payout Ratio is 54.70% for CFFN, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 07, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.5 and $0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.48. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CFFN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $205.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $195.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $200.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $192.59M, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $203.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $209.58M and the low estimate is $197.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.