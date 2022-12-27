There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI).

In the latest session, Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) closed at $0.44 down -57.77% from its previous closing price of $1.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.5950 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4324155 shares were traded. AMTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3916.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Applied Molecular Transport Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on March 17, 2021, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $92.

On June 30, 2020, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $32.

On June 30, 2020, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $38.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on June 30, 2020, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Kanwar Bittoo sold 3,488 shares for $1.05 per share. The transaction valued at 3,663 led to the insider holds 78,544 shares of the business.

Hants Brandon sold 1,959 shares of AMTI for $2,057 on Dec 02. The CFO now owns 32,819 shares after completing the transaction at $1.05 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Cross Shawn, who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 3,893 shares for $1.05 each. As a result, the insider received 4,088 and left with 61,090 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMTI has reached a high of $14.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0314, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7137.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMTI has traded an average of 160.89K shares per day and 580.3k over the past ten days. A total of 38.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.04M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AMTI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.31M with a Short Ratio of 1.00M, compared to 1.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.37% and a Short% of Float of 9.88%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.63 and a low estimate of -$0.66, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.61, with high estimates of -$0.52 and low estimates of -$0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.18 and -$3.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.26. EPS for the following year is -$2.36, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.98 and -$2.55.