There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Enerplus Corporation (ERF).

In the latest session, Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) closed at $17.62 up 5.13% from its previous closing price of $16.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 748678 shares were traded. ERF stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.96.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Enerplus Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Enerplus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ERF has reached a high of $19.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.78.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ERF has traded an average of 1.71M shares per day and 1.07M over the past ten days. A total of 231.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.84M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ERF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.19M with a Short Ratio of 4.47M, compared to 6.23M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.09% and a Short% of Float of 3.10%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ERF is 0.30, from 0.12 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.66.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.94 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.8 and $2.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.35. EPS for the following year is $3.51, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.67 and $2.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ERF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.18B, up 31.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.82B and the low estimate is $1.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.