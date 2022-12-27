This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL)

In the latest session, Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) closed at $0.12 up 4.55% from its previous closing price of $0.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17176828 shares were traded. SWVL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1313 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1050.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Swvl Holdings Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on September 09, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWVL has reached a high of $11.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4009, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4150.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SWVL has traded an average of 1.17M shares per day and 6.75M over the past ten days. A total of 106.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.12M. Insiders hold about 54.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SWVL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.02M with a Short Ratio of 1.14M, compared to 1.25M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.75% and a Short% of Float of 1.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.85 and -$1.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 4 analysts recommending between $0 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWVL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $104M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $92.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $97.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.34M, up 153.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $219.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $232.04M and the low estimate is $187.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 126.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.