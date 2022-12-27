This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL)

As of close of business last night, Vislink Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.60, up 19.74% from its previous closing price of $0.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0987 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2184016 shares were traded. VISL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6239 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4901.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VISL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Miller Carleton M bought 94,020 shares for $0.46 per share. The transaction valued at 43,465 led to the insider holds 4,333,304 shares of the business.

Miller Carleton M bought 360,283 shares of VISL for $154,814 on Dec 19. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 4,239,284 shares after completing the transaction at $0.43 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Miller Carleton M, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 345,089 shares for $0.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 134,964 and bolstered with 3,879,001 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VISL has reached a high of $1.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4020, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6138.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VISL traded 233.50K shares on average per day over the past three months and 572.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.72M. Insiders hold about 7.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VISL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.56M with a Short Ratio of 2.35M, compared to 2.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.39% and a Short% of Float of 5.53%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VISL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.88M, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.65M and the low estimate is $41.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.