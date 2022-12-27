Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Laser Photonics Corporation (LASE)

The closing price of Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE) was $2.41 for the day, up 12.62% from the previous closing price of $2.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1153429 shares were traded. LASE stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9401.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LASE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Nikitin Dmitriy bought 2,385 shares for $1.93 per share. The transaction valued at 4,603 led to the insider holds 2,385 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Laser’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LASE has reached a high of $5.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5728, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5757.

Shares Statistics:

LASE traded an average of 4.12M shares per day over the past three months and 5.71M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 7.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.00M. Insiders hold about 62.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.90% stake in the company. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.73% and a Short% of Float of 3.82%.

Earnings Estimates

