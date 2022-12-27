Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) closed the day trading at $6.51 up 1.56% from the previous closing price of $6.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 676328 shares were traded. WVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.24.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WVE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 23, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $13.

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on December 31, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 9,480,052 shares for $2.15 per share. The transaction valued at 20,382,112 led to the insider holds 17,202,009 shares of the business.

Vargeese Chandra sold 16,714 shares of WVE for $28,748 on May 05. The insider now owns 111,095 shares after completing the transaction at $1.72 per share. On May 05, another insider, Francis Chris, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 10,867 shares for $1.72 each. As a result, the insider received 18,691 and left with 89,972 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 132.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WVE has reached a high of $6.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.14.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WVE traded about 663.83K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WVE traded about 2.28M shares per day. A total of 93.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.79M. Insiders hold about 16.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WVE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.58M with a Short Ratio of 1.47M, compared to 1.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 2.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.42 and a low estimate of -$0.62, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.04 and -$2.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.27. EPS for the following year is -$1.67, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.26 and -$2.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $40.96M, down -59.40% from the average estimate.