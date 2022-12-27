Update from Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) was $8.40 for the day, up 7.83% from the previous closing price of $7.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 780033 shares were traded. AMPY stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.74.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMPY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 22, 2019, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.50.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on November 22, 2019, with a $10.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Hamm Christopher W. bought 17,000 shares for $7.65 per share. The transaction valued at 130,110 led to the insider holds 75,618 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Amplify’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMPY has reached a high of $10.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.41.

Shares Statistics:

AMPY traded an average of 498.83K shares per day over the past three months and 432.16k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.06M. Insiders hold about 1.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.11M with a Short Ratio of 0.99M, compared to 1.29M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.89% and a Short% of Float of 2.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $65.68M to a low estimate of $65.68M. As of the current estimate, Amplify Energy Corp.’s year-ago sales were $56.09M, an estimated increase of 65.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMPY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $266.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $266.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $342.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $202.14M, up 69.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $281.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $281.05M and the low estimate is $281.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -18.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.