Update from NIKE Inc. (NKE): A steady trajectory

The closing price of NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) was $116.25 for the day, down -0.39% from the previous closing price of $116.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6596366 shares were traded. NKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $117.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $115.78.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NKE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 70.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on December 14, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $130 from $110 previously.

On October 13, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $99.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Matheson Monique S. sold 5,000 shares for $115.83 per share. The transaction valued at 579,150 led to the insider holds 60,213 shares of the business.

Matheson Monique S. sold 10,000 shares of NKE for $1,081,600 on Dec 07. The EVP: CHRO now owns 60,213 shares after completing the transaction at $108.16 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, Matheson Monique S., who serves as the EVP: CHRO of the company, sold 5,882 shares for $93.55 each. As a result, the insider received 550,281 and left with 60,213 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NIKE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NKE has reached a high of $170.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 101.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 110.26.

Shares Statistics:

NKE traded an average of 9.83M shares per day over the past three months and 12.85M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.57B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.24B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NKE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.04M with a Short Ratio of 16.19M, compared to 17.25M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 1.83%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.04, NKE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.95. The current Payout Ratio is 30.30% for NKE, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 23, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 26 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.81 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4 and $2.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.97. EPS for the following year is $3.77, with 33 analysts recommending between $4.7 and $3.18.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 26 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.88B to a low estimate of $12.17B. As of the current estimate, NIKE Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.36B, an estimated increase of 10.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $49.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $47.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.71B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.45B and the low estimate is $49.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.