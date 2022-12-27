What shareholders can do to beat the market with Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) stock

In the latest session, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) closed at $55.83 up 4.67% from its previous closing price of $53.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1458017 shares were traded. CNQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.92.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 83.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on November 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $69 from $62 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Canadian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNQ has reached a high of $69.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.81.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CNQ has traded an average of 2.53M shares per day and 4.23M over the past ten days. A total of 1.12B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.08B. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CNQ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 28.32M with a Short Ratio of 32.61M, compared to 67.28M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CNQ is 2.49, from 1.70 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.11. The current Payout Ratio is 37.30% for CNQ, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.26 and a low estimate of $1.71, while EPS last year was $1.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.16, with high estimates of $2.8 and low estimates of $1.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.5 and $7.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.75. EPS for the following year is $7.73, with 9 analysts recommending between $10.98 and $5.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.54B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $8.45B to a low estimate of $6.25B. As of the current estimate, Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s year-ago sales were $6.09B, an estimated increase of 23.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.64B, an increase of 6.60% less than the figure of $23.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.14B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.26B, up 37.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.15B and the low estimate is $24.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.