What shareholders can do to beat the market with Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) stock

As of close of business last night, Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.80, up 1.82% from its previous closing price of $2.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1084237 shares were traded. MFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MFG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC sold 64,745 shares for $10.06 per share. The transaction valued at 651,335 led to the insider holds 3,093,750 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mizuho’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MFG has reached a high of $2.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3424, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3668.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MFG traded 1.54M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.68B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.44B. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MFG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.54M with a Short Ratio of 0.54M, compared to 1.47M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 75.00, MFG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.19. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.57.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.39 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.84. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.57 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MFG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.35B, down -50.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.74B and the low estimate is $15.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.