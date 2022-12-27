Which analyst expects Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) closed at $1.09 down -4.39% from its previous closing price of $1.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3587962 shares were traded. MMAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Meta Materials Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when Welch Thomas Gordon sold 75,000 shares for $2.23 per share. The transaction valued at 167,250 led to the insider holds 1,425,000 shares of the business.

Palikaras Georgios bought 42,000 shares of MMAT for $40,320 on Aug 11. The CEO and President now owns 1,158,907 shares after completing the transaction at $0.96 per share. On Jun 24, another insider, Welch Thomas Gordon, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 35,000 shares for $1.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 44,800 and bolstered with 2,450,243 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 37.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MMAT has reached a high of $2.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4410, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2713.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MMAT has traded an average of 13.25M shares per day and 10.6M over the past ten days. A total of 362.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 267.06M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MMAT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 30.42M with a Short Ratio of 47.19M, compared to 29.9M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.42% and a Short% of Float of 10.72%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.62M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.96M to a low estimate of $3.4M. As of the current estimate, Meta Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $573k, an estimated increase of 531.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.69M, an increase of 61.20% less than the figure of $531.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.08M, up 233.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.7M and the low estimate is $28.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 132.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.