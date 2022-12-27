Which analyst expects Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) closed at $2.08 down -1.89% from its previous closing price of $2.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1050506 shares were traded. NUTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nutex Health Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Premier Macy Management Holdin sold 43,880 shares for $2.06 per share. The transaction valued at 90,560 led to the insider holds 41,964,832 shares of the business.

Premier Macy Management Holdin sold 125,498 shares of NUTX for $276,773 on Dec 12. The 10% Owner now owns 42,008,712 shares after completing the transaction at $2.21 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUTX has reached a high of $52.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2891, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9852.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NUTX has traded an average of 4.01M shares per day and 3.84M over the past ten days. A total of 649.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 321.69M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NUTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.7M with a Short Ratio of 3.08M, compared to 4.25M on Sep 14, 2022.