A glimpse at Energy Fuels Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) closed at $6.26 up 1.46% from its previous closing price of $6.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1309138 shares were traded. UUUU stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.11.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Energy Fuels Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Morrison Alex G bought 8,000 shares for $6.03 per share. The transaction valued at 48,239 led to the insider holds 150,159 shares of the business.

HIGGS DENNIS LYLE sold 17,212 shares of UUUU for $118,957 on Nov 17. The Director now owns 264,837 shares after completing the transaction at $6.91 per share. On Aug 30, another insider, HIGGS DENNIS LYLE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $9.96 each. As a result, the insider received 49,800 and left with 264,837 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 83.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UUUU has reached a high of $11.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.90.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UUUU has traded an average of 2.05M shares per day and 1.87M over the past ten days. A total of 156.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.82M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.95% stake in the company. Shares short for UUUU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 23.13M with a Short Ratio of 20.85M, compared to 23.52M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.68% and a Short% of Float of 14.90%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 3 analysts recommending between $0 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $700k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $700k to a low estimate of $700k. As of the current estimate, Energy Fuels Inc.’s year-ago sales were $486k, an estimated increase of 44.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $700k, an increase of 82.30% over than the figure of $44.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $700k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $700k.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UUUU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.66M, up 302.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $64.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $125.8M and the low estimate is $33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 861.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.