A glimpse at TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) closed at $1.44 up 10.34% from its previous closing price of $1.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 657415 shares were traded. TCON stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3400.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 10, 2021, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 23, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Opaleye Management Inc. bought 167,500 shares for $1.25 per share. The transaction valued at 209,876 led to the insider holds 4,150,000 shares of the business.

THEUER CHARLES bought 23,000 shares of TCON for $29,755 on Dec 14. The President and CEO now owns 333,118 shares after completing the transaction at $1.29 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, Opaleye Management Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,539 shares for $1.44 each. As a result, the insider received 2,216 and left with 4,010,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCON has reached a high of $3.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4786, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8589.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TCON has traded an average of 145.45K shares per day and 529.56k over the past ten days. A total of 21.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.37M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TCON as of Oct 13, 2022 were 121.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 139.57k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.57% and a Short% of Float of 0.86%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.81 and -$1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.88, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$1.17.