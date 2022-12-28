A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

The price of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) closed at $1.76 in the last session, down -5.63% from day before closing price of $1.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 402307 shares were traded. AUTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7201.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AUTL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 14, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $12 from $6 previously.

On January 29, 2021, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $9.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 114.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUTL has reached a high of $5.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5076, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9660.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AUTL traded on average about 485.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 931.43k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 166.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.52M. Insiders hold about 8.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AUTL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1M with a Short Ratio of 0.86M, compared to 1.08M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was -$0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.51, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.39 and -$2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.95. EPS for the following year is -$1.9, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.92 and -$2.33.