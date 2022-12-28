A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE)

The price of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) closed at $0.27 in the last session, down -9.02% from day before closing price of $0.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0268 from its previous closing price. On the day, 462526 shares were traded. DAVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2653.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DAVE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on April 25, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Beilman Kyle sold 47,465 shares for $0.34 per share. The transaction valued at 16,174 led to the insider holds 4,190,594 shares of the business.

Wilk Jason bought 1,532,232 shares of DAVE for $15,329,981 on Sep 30. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,532,232 shares after completing the transaction at $10.01 per share. On Sep 30, another insider, Section 32 Fund 1, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 97,300 shares for $0.36 each. As a result, the insider received 35,330 and left with 92,352,107 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAVE has reached a high of $15.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3258, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8165.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DAVE traded on average about 1.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 852.77k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 374.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.35M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DAVE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.2M with a Short Ratio of 6.23M, compared to 5.62M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.92% and a Short% of Float of 3.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $200.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $200.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $200.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $153.01M, up 31.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $253.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $253.2M and the low estimate is $253.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.