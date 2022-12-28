A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

After finishing at $174.76 in the prior trading day, Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) closed at $178.17, up 1.95%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1252032 shares were traded. FIVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $179.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $172.86.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FIVE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on December 20, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $185.

On July 28, 2022, MKM Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $115.MKM Partners initiated its Neutral rating on July 28, 2022, with a $115 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when BULL KENNETH R sold 7,000 shares for $182.40 per share. The transaction valued at 1,276,818 led to the insider holds 71,364 shares of the business.

Vellios Thomas sold 50,000 shares of FIVE for $9,093,052 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 361,196 shares after completing the transaction at $181.86 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Anderson Joel D, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $185.57 each. As a result, the insider received 1,855,679 and left with 49,415 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Five’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIVE has reached a high of $214.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $109.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 158.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 144.69.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 923.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 866.55k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.17M. Shares short for FIVE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.84M with a Short Ratio of 4.04M, compared to 5.64M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.71% and a Short% of Float of 9.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.94, with high estimates of $3.06 and low estimates of $2.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.54 and $4.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.41. EPS for the following year is $5.56, with 21 analysts recommending between $6.05 and $4.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.85B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.67B and the low estimate is $3.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.