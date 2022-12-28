A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

After finishing at $33.02 in the prior trading day, Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) closed at $34.08, up 3.21%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1991908 shares were traded. PRGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.76.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PRGO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 06, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $48 to $54.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on October 14, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $59.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Quinn Grainne sold 2,368 shares for $31.65 per share. The transaction valued at 74,947 led to the insider holds 9,118 shares of the business.

Farrington Thomas sold 2,259 shares of PRGO for $84,103 on Mar 14. The EVP and CIO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $37.23 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Farrington Thomas, who serves as the EVP and CIO of the company, sold 24,485 shares for $37.13 each. As a result, the insider received 909,079 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRGO has reached a high of $43.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.64.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.94M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 134.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.29M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PRGO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.43M with a Short Ratio of 5.19M, compared to 5.66M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.29% and a Short% of Float of 4.15%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PRGO’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.90, compared to 1.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.73.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.59B and the low estimate is $4.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.