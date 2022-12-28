A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA)

The price of Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) closed at $0.31 in the last session, down -21.63% from day before closing price of $0.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0853 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6702551 shares were traded. VLTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3000.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VLTA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $7 to $2.

ROTH Capital Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5.50 to $2.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLTA has reached a high of $7.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7293, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8746.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VLTA traded on average about 4.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.97M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 168.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.41M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VLTA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.09M with a Short Ratio of 17.60M, compared to 18.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.91% and a Short% of Float of 11.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.91 and -$1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.08. EPS for the following year is -$1.14, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.55 and -$2.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $70.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $56.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $64.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $32.31M, up 98.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $132.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $165M and the low estimate is $108.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 105.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.