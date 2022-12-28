An average trading volume for SJW Group (SJW) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $81.02 in the prior trading day, SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) closed at $83.55, up 3.12%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 502739 shares were traded. SJW stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.70.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SJW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 189.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 02, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $67 to $66.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on May 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $67.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Gere Andrew sold 830 shares for $74.72 per share. The transaction valued at 62,018 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Lynch James Patrick sold 709 shares of SJW for $47,694 on Nov 03. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 25,249 shares after completing the transaction at $67.27 per share. On Oct 20, another insider, Lynch James Patrick, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 803 shares for $63.47 each. As a result, the insider received 50,966 and left with 25,958 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SJW’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SJW has reached a high of $81.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.73.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 310.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 976.31k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 30.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.84M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SJW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 490.57k with a Short Ratio of 0.31M, compared to 450.61k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 2.08%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SJW’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.30, compared to 1.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.89. The current Payout Ratio is 73.40% for SJW, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 16, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.23 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.36 and $2.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.35. EPS for the following year is $2.55, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.59 and $2.52.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $162.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $169M to a low estimate of $156M. As of the current estimate, SJW Group’s year-ago sales were $139.74M, an estimated increase of 16.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $121M, an increase of 3.40% less than the figure of $16.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $121M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $121M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SJW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $614M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $602M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $608M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $573.69M, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $619M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $631M and the low estimate is $607M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.