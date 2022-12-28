An investigation into Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $48.45 in the prior trading day, Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) closed at $48.84, up 0.80%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 704184 shares were traded. ZION stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.92.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZION by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.82. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $65.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when LAURSEN THOMAS E sold 880 shares for $51.79 per share. The transaction valued at 45,575 led to the insider holds 27,007 shares of the business.

Ellingsen Eric sold 1,900 shares of ZION for $98,496 on Dec 01. The Executive VP & now owns 24,512 shares after completing the transaction at $51.84 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, SIMMONS HARRIS H, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $50.44 each. As a result, the insider paid 151,309 and bolstered with 1,245,034 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Zions’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZION has reached a high of $75.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.98.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.4M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 149.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.18M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ZION as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 2.85M, compared to 2.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.57% and a Short% of Float of 1.82%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ZION’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.36, compared to 1.64 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.53. The current Payout Ratio is 29.30% for ZION, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 14, 1997 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.85 and a low estimate of $1.44, while EPS last year was $1.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.61, with high estimates of $1.83 and low estimates of $1.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.07 and $5.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.68. EPS for the following year is $6.69, with 22 analysts recommending between $7.37 and $5.1.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $858.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $878.4M to a low estimate of $842M. As of the current estimate, Zions Bancorporation National Association’s year-ago sales were $743M, an estimated increase of 15.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $854.6M, an increase of 24.60% over than the figure of $15.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $874M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $821.4M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZION’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.91B, up 7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.59B and the low estimate is $3.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.