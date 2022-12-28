An overall feel about Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) closed at $3.69 up 7.58% from its previous closing price of $3.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5043801 shares were traded. CDE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4550.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Coeur Mining Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 05, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $3.50.

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.75.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when MELLOR ROBERT E bought 1,000 shares for $4.51 per share. The transaction valued at 4,507 led to the insider holds 206,019 shares of the business.

Whelan Thomas S bought 10,000 shares of CDE for $42,490 on Feb 25. The SVP & CFO now owns 406,683 shares after completing the transaction at $4.25 per share. On Feb 25, another insider, Routledge Michael, who serves as the SVP & Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 11,760 shares for $4.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,086 and bolstered with 189,128 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDE has reached a high of $5.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5406, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5609.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CDE has traded an average of 5.89M shares per day and 6.46M over the past ten days. A total of 278.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 276.60M. Insiders hold about 1.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CDE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.13M with a Short Ratio of 14.46M, compared to 18.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.10% and a Short% of Float of 6.20%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.18 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $826.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $792.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $805.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $832.83M, down -3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $845.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $945.11M and the low estimate is $805M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.