Analysis of Carter’s Inc. (NYSE:CRI): Selected Notes

Carter’s Inc. (NYSE: CRI) closed the day trading at $75.54 up 2.97% from the previous closing price of $73.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 734858 shares were traded. CRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.06.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 27, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $120 to $82.

Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on March 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $108.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when CASEY MICHAEL DENNIS sold 25,380 shares for $75.01 per share. The transaction valued at 1,903,781 led to the insider holds 380,162 shares of the business.

D’Emilio Julie sold 5,000 shares of CRI for $363,850 on Dec 09. The EVP, Sales now owns 33,761 shares after completing the transaction at $72.77 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Lynch Brian, who serves as the President, Carter’s, Inc. of the company, sold 4,500 shares for $72.59 each. As a result, the insider received 326,655 and left with 80,276 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Carter’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRI has reached a high of $105.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.61.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRI traded about 667.17K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRI traded about 600.87k shares per day. A total of 38.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.27M. Shares short for CRI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.35M with a Short Ratio of 2.36M, compared to 2.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.02% and a Short% of Float of 6.18%.

Dividends & Splits

CRI’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.00, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.08%. The current Payout Ratio is 49.70% for CRI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 06, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.82 and a low estimate of $1.61, while EPS last year was $1.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.56, with high estimates of $3.13 and low estimates of $2.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.6 and $6.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.18. EPS for the following year is $7.76, with 8 analysts recommending between $8.75 and $6.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.49B, down -5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.45B and the low estimate is $3.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.