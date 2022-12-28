Analysis of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX): Selected Notes

The closing price of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) was $42.15 for the day, down -1.06% from the previous closing price of $42.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 979107 shares were traded. MRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.67.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of MRTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $121 to $53.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on December 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $94 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when BAUM CHARLES M sold 9,092 shares for $40.42 per share. The transaction valued at 367,469 led to the insider holds 172,425 shares of the business.

Hickey Benjamin sold 3,248 shares of MRTX for $131,266 on Dec 21. The EVP, Chief Commercial Officer now owns 50,877 shares after completing the transaction at $40.41 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Meek David D., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 4,616 shares for $40.41 each. As a result, the insider received 186,552 and left with 64,971 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 209.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRTX has reached a high of $151.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.07.

Shares Statistics:

MRTX traded an average of 1.68M shares per day over the past three months and 3.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.21M. Shares short for MRTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.91M with a Short Ratio of 7.60M, compared to 7.99M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.23% and a Short% of Float of 17.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$3.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$3.34 and a low estimate of -$3.92, while EPS last year was -$1.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$3.69, with high estimates of -$3.26 and low estimates of -$4.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$13.17 and -$14.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$13.77. EPS for the following year is -$12.65, with 17 analysts recommending between -$6.23 and -$18.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $72.09M, down -87.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $139.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $406M and the low estimate is $24.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,411.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.