Are analysts optimistic about Innate Pharma S.A.’s (NASDAQ:IPHA) stock?

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) closed the day trading at $3.14 up 11.74% from the previous closing price of $2.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 705636 shares were traded. IPHA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9597 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IPHA, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 15, 2020, SVB Leerink Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $5.

On November 24, 2020, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $4.75.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on November 24, 2020, with a $4.75 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IPHA has reached a high of $5.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2235, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6629.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IPHA traded about 69.63K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IPHA traded about 368.33k shares per day. A total of 80.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.45M. Shares short for IPHA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 130.87k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 111.91k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $85.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $145.44M and the low estimate is $76.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -15.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.