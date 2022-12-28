Are analysts optimistic about Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s (NYSE:WPM) stock?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) closed the day trading at $41.16 up 2.44% from the previous closing price of $40.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2640941 shares were traded. WPM stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.19.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WPM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.20 and its Current Ratio is at 18.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 24, 2021, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $47.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on March 08, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $51.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Wheaton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WPM has reached a high of $51.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.14.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WPM traded about 2.51M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WPM traded about 2.3M shares per day. A total of 451.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 450.01M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WPM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 16.66M with a Short Ratio of 16.42M, compared to 16.15M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

WPM’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.60, up from 0.42 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.40.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.17. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.47 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $230.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $264M to a low estimate of $206M. As of the current estimate, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s year-ago sales were $268.96M, an estimated decrease of -14.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $266.01M, a decrease of -4.40% over than the figure of -$14.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $289.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $242.04M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WPM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2B, down -6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.39B and the low estimate is $1.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.