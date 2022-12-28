Are Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) closed at $48.75 up 1.88% from its previous closing price of $47.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5564642 shares were traded. NEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.97.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Newmont Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on September 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $53.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Atkinson Robert D sold 3,000 shares for $48.42 per share. The transaction valued at 145,260 led to the insider holds 36,947 shares of the business.

Palmer Thomas Ronald sold 11,000 shares of NEM for $532,620 on Dec 01. The President & CEO now owns 210,949 shares after completing the transaction at $48.42 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Casper Mark, who serves as the Acting CTO of the company, sold 4,890 shares for $41.98 each. As a result, the insider received 205,282 and left with 18,217 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Newmont’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEM has reached a high of $86.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.73.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NEM has traded an average of 8.02M shares per day and 6.96M over the past ten days. A total of 794.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 792.44M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NEM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.74M with a Short Ratio of 11.15M, compared to 15.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 1.82%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NEM is 2.20, from 1.75 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.96. The current Payout Ratio is 174.20% for NEM, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 21, 1994 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.75 and $2.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.97. EPS for the following year is $2.98, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.03 and $1.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.55B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.02B and the low estimate is $15.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.