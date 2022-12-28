As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) offers stability

The closing price of Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) was $0.28 for the day, down -7.38% from the previous closing price of $0.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0223 from its previous closing price. On the day, 610580 shares were traded. BOXL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3148 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2769.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of BOXL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 22, 2019, National Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.National Securities initiated its Buy rating on October 22, 2019, with a $4 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Pope Michael Ross sold 1,368 shares for $0.32 per share. The transaction valued at 438 led to the insider holds 1,068,800 shares of the business.

Pope Michael Ross bought 32,000 shares of BOXL for $11,232 on Dec 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,071,536 shares after completing the transaction at $0.35 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Pope Michael Ross, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $0.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,750 and bolstered with 1,039,536 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOXL has reached a high of $1.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4249, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7173.

Shares Statistics:

BOXL traded an average of 276.17K shares per day over the past three months and 228.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.39M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BOXL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 746.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.78M, compared to 951.15k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.01% and a Short% of Float of 1.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.03 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.16 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $73.84M to a low estimate of $71M. As of the current estimate, Boxlight Corporation’s year-ago sales were $61.01M, an estimated increase of 18.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $67.9M, an increase of 54.30% over than the figure of $18.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $68.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $66.39M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOXL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $250.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $250M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $250.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $185.18M, up 35.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $279.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $288.41M and the low estimate is $275M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.