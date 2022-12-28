As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) offers stability

Harrow Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) closed the day trading at $13.89 down -2.25% from the previous closing price of $14.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 526907 shares were traded. HROW stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.71.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HROW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 194.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 60.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 24, 2021, Aegis Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Aegis Capital initiated its Buy rating on September 24, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Van Horn R. Lawrence bought 1,860 shares for $13.42 per share. The transaction valued at 24,961 led to the insider holds 1,860 shares of the business.

BOLL ANDREW R. bought 2,500 shares of HROW for $33,850 on Dec 22. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 255,063 shares after completing the transaction at $13.54 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, BAUM MARK L, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $13.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 334,750 and bolstered with 1,432,141 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 347.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HROW has reached a high of $14.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.70.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HROW traded about 265.27K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HROW traded about 423.52k shares per day. A total of 27.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.25M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HROW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 753.93k with a Short Ratio of 0.99M, compared to 639.67k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 3.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.45 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HROW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $90.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $92.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $72.48M, up 28.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $112.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $116.27M and the low estimate is $107.69M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.