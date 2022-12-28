As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) offers stability

The closing price of Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) was $2.77 for the day, down -6.42% from the previous closing price of $2.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3316474 shares were traded. SFIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7250.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SFIX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 07, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $6 to $5.

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Buy to Hold on September 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 08 when GURLEY J WILLIAM bought 1,000,000 shares for $5.43 per share. The transaction valued at 5,428,200 led to the insider holds 2,149,762 shares of the business.

Working Capital Advisors (UK) bought 100,000 shares of SFIX for $1,609,790 on Jan 20. The 10% Owner now owns 11,979,753 shares after completing the transaction at $16.10 per share. On Jan 19, another insider, Working Capital Advisors (UK), who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $16.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,228,900 and bolstered with 11,879,753 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFIX has reached a high of $20.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7404, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.3192.

Shares Statistics:

SFIX traded an average of 3.08M shares per day over the past three months and 3.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 112.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.78M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SFIX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.89M with a Short Ratio of 13.49M, compared to 19.27M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.34% and a Short% of Float of 21.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.52, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.25 and -$2.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.74. EPS for the following year is -$1.39, with 16 analysts recommending between -$0.75 and -$1.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, down -12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.05B and the low estimate is $1.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.