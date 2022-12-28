As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Tapestry Inc. (TPR) offers stability

Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) closed the day trading at $38.11 up 1.84% from the previous closing price of $37.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3133672 shares were traded. TPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.40.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TPR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on December 20, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $44.

On December 12, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $37 to $44.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Dadlani Manesh sold 1,582 shares for $38.53 per share. The transaction valued at 60,954 led to the insider holds 39,375 shares of the business.

Dadlani Manesh sold 2,005 shares of TPR for $73,804 on Sep 12. The VP, Controller and PAO now owns 33,681 shares after completing the transaction at $36.81 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Dadlani Manesh, who serves as the VP, Controller and PAO of the company, sold 5,602 shares for $36.85 each. As a result, the insider received 206,434 and left with 35,686 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tapestry’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPR has reached a high of $42.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.68.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TPR traded about 3.55M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TPR traded about 3.53M shares per day. A total of 241.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 240.35M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TPR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.81M with a Short Ratio of 10.04M, compared to 10.47M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.29% and a Short% of Float of 7.10%.

Dividends & Splits

TPR’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.20, up from 0.34 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.78%. The current Payout Ratio is 32.70% for TPR, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 04, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.45, with high estimates of $1.56 and low estimates of $1.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.9 and $3.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.83. EPS for the following year is $4.34, with 21 analysts recommending between $4.7 and $3.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.68B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.51B and the low estimate is $6.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.