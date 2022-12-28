AXDX (Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.51, down -10.70% from its previous closing price of $0.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0612 from its previous closing price. On the day, 631779 shares were traded. AXDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6198 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4826.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AXDX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 07, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when Mertz Larry Michael bought 50,000 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 80,000 led to the insider holds 433,411 shares of the business.

REICHLING STEVEN bought 5,000 shares of AXDX for $6,950 on Aug 22. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 67,493 shares after completing the transaction at $1.39 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Mertz Larry Michael, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, bought 51,749 shares for $1.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 69,861 and bolstered with 383,411 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXDX has reached a high of $5.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0456, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2609.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AXDX traded 298.23K shares on average per day over the past three months and 333.24k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 87.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.59M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AXDX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.82M with a Short Ratio of 4.34M, compared to 5.06M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.86% and a Short% of Float of 6.79%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.77 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.78M, up 22.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18M and the low estimate is $17.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.