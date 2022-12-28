AYTU (Aytu BioPharma Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Aytu BioPharma Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.19, down -1.32% from its previous closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0025 from its previous closing price. On the day, 819758 shares were traded. AYTU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1975 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1800.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AYTU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on March 30, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On May 29, 2020, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when Disbrow Joshua R. bought 112,371 shares for $0.22 per share. The transaction valued at 25,047 led to the insider holds 1,231,877 shares of the business.

PYSZCZYMUKA GREG bought 100,000 shares of AYTU for $24,480 on Dec 19. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 182,056 shares after completing the transaction at $0.24 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AYTU has reached a high of $1.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1906, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4594.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AYTU traded 1.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.14M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AYTU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.78M with a Short Ratio of 3.02M, compared to 1.06M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.86% and a Short% of Float of 2.94%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $24.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.3M to a low estimate of $24.3M. As of the current estimate, Aytu BioPharma Inc.’s year-ago sales were $22.1M, an estimated increase of 10.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AYTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $113.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $106.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $110.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $96.67M, up 13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $115.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $115.2M and the low estimate is $115.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.