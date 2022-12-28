How is HighPeak Energy Inc.’s (NASDAQ: HPK) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $22.11 in the prior trading day, HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) closed at $23.00, up 4.03%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 423714 shares were traded. HPK stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.30.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HPK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 72.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on November 09, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.40.

On July 22, 2021, Seaport Global Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Hollis Michael L. bought 9,256 shares for $22.42 per share. The transaction valued at 207,520 led to the insider holds 249,887 shares of the business.

HIGHTOWER JACK bought 35,399 shares of HPK for $774,530 on Dec 22. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,774,472 shares after completing the transaction at $21.88 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, HIGHTOWER JACK, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 14,601 shares for $21.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 320,930 and bolstered with 2,739,073 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HighPeak’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HPK has reached a high of $38.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.78.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 171.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 174.75k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 108.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.97M. Insiders hold about 9.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HPK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.21M with a Short Ratio of 1.28M, compared to 1.08M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 5.06%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HPK’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.05, compared to 0.10 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.44%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $1.32, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.64, with high estimates of $1.64 and low estimates of $1.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.47 and $3.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.47. EPS for the following year is $6.99, with 3 analysts recommending between $7.91 and $5.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HPK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $846.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $846.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $846.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $220.12M, up 284.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.51B and the low estimate is $1.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 78.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.