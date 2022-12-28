How is Tuesday Morning Corporation’s (NASDAQ: TUEM) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) closed at $0.83 in the last session, down -46.12% from day before closing price of $1.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.7102 from its previous closing price. On the day, 472995 shares were traded. TUEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8018.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TUEM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 11.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TUEM has reached a high of $72.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4268, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.7200.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TUEM traded on average about 90.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 152.29k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 3.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.81M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TUEM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.63M with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 6.65M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.03% and a Short% of Float of 17.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $174.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $174.75M to a low estimate of $174.75M. As of the current estimate, Tuesday Morning Corporation’s year-ago sales were $183.62M, an estimated decrease of -4.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TUEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $803.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $803.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $803.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $749.81M, up 7.20% from the average estimate.