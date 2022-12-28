I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT).

After finishing at $0.51 in the prior trading day, DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT) closed at $0.66, up 28.65%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1310 from its previous closing price. On the day, 607837 shares were traded. DRTT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5251.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DRTT by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Robinson Scott L bought 12,800 shares for $0.39 per share. The transaction valued at 4,992 led to the insider holds 262,800 shares of the business.

Urban Benjamin Nicholas bought 166,716 shares of DRTT for $56,683 on Dec 13. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 612,500 shares after completing the transaction at $0.34 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Sanders Kenneth D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $0.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 660 and bolstered with 223,250 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRTT has reached a high of $2.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3370, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8025.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 188.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 394.41k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 97.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.78M. Insiders hold about 19.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.55% stake in the company. Shares short for DRTT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 576.79k with a Short Ratio of 0.54M, compared to 546.34k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.66% and a Short% of Float of 1.15%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.73 and -$0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $46.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.9M to a low estimate of $46.49M. As of the current estimate, DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $41.33M, an estimated increase of 13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $49.7M, an increase of 15.80% over than the figure of $13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $50.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $48.49M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRTT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $180.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $177.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $179.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $147.59M, up 21.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $218.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $239.9M and the low estimate is $196.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.