I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF).

After finishing at $14.45 in the prior trading day, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) closed at $14.80, up 2.42%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1183411 shares were traded. HLF stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.35.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HLF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on May 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Tartol John bought 7,800 shares for $12.78 per share. The transaction valued at 99,659 led to the insider holds 321,793 shares of the business.

Wang Henry C bought 2,500 shares of HLF for $31,841 on Dec 09. The EVP, General Counsel now owns 41,080 shares after completing the transaction at $12.74 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, JOHNSON MICHAEL, who serves as the Chairman & interim CEO of the company, bought 19,675 shares for $12.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 249,646 and bolstered with 275,062 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Herbalife’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLF has reached a high of $45.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.22.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.65M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 98.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.62M. Shares short for HLF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.04M with a Short Ratio of 4.56M, compared to 4.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.17% and a Short% of Float of 7.96%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for HLF, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 17, 2014 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2014. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 14, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.77 and $3.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.77. EPS for the following year is $4.2, with 1 analysts recommending between $4.2 and $4.2.