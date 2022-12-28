In the case of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN), what’s next?

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) closed the day trading at $63.24 up 1.17% from the previous closing price of $62.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6757164 shares were traded. DVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.63.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DVN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

On September 15, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $83.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on June 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when CAMERON DENNIS C sold 5,557 shares for $70.48 per share. The transaction valued at 391,657 led to the insider holds 258,981 shares of the business.

CAMERON DENNIS C sold 4,537 shares of DVN for $242,956 on Jul 05. The EVP and General Counsel now owns 270,269 shares after completing the transaction at $53.55 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Williams Valerie, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $69.67 each. As a result, the insider received 487,690 and left with 29,649 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Devon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DVN has reached a high of $77.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DVN traded about 10.65M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DVN traded about 8.97M shares per day. A total of 649.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 647.71M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DVN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 19.32M with a Short Ratio of 13.74M, compared to 17.35M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.95% and a Short% of Float of 3.36%.

Dividends & Splits

DVN’s forward annual dividend rate is 5.17, up from 0.42 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.45. The current Payout Ratio is 42.80% for DVN, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 15, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.33 and a low estimate of $2.02, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.28, with high estimates of $2.65 and low estimates of $1.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.21 and $8.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.09. EPS for the following year is $9.51, with 25 analysts recommending between $12.46 and $6.63.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $4.91B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.07B to a low estimate of $4.71B. As of the current estimate, Devon Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.47B, an estimated increase of 41.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.27B, an increase of 23.30% less than the figure of $41.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.95B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.21B, up 62.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.82B and the low estimate is $18.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.