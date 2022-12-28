In What Direction Will Milestone Scientific Inc.’s (AMEX:MLSS) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Milestone Scientific Inc. (AMEX: MLSS) was $0.42 for the day, down -7.25% from the previous closing price of $0.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0327 from its previous closing price. On the day, 417318 shares were traded. MLSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MLSS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 16, 2018, Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $3 to $1.50.

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 23, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when GOLDMAN NEAL I bought 55,326 shares for $0.50 per share. The transaction valued at 27,663 led to the insider holds 1,433,003 shares of the business.

Bernhard Leslie sold 79,268 shares of MLSS for $39,634 on Dec 19. The Director now owns 79,268 shares after completing the transaction at $0.50 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, GOLDMAN NEAL I, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 45,095 shares for $0.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 27,959 and bolstered with 1,377,677 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLSS has reached a high of $2.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6464, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9205.

Shares Statistics:

MLSS traded an average of 81.00K shares per day over the past three months and 162.08k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.57M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MLSS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 574.24k with a Short Ratio of 0.46M, compared to 693.93k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.83% and a Short% of Float of 0.98%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.09M to a low estimate of $2.09M. As of the current estimate, Milestone Scientific Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.11M, an estimated decrease of -0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.82M, a decrease of -0.90% over than the figure of -$0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.82M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MLSS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.3M, down -10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.37M and the low estimate is $11.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.