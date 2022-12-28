In What Direction Will Verastem Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) was $0.33 for the day, down -3.51% from the previous closing price of $0.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0120 from its previous closing price. On the day, 942254 shares were traded. VSTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3299.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of VSTM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 14, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on April 14, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when Paterson Dan sold 2,954 shares for $0.37 per share. The transaction valued at 1,093 led to the insider holds 463,828 shares of the business.

Gagnon Robert E. sold 1,429 shares of VSTM for $529 on Dec 19. The Director now owns 574,717 shares after completing the transaction at $0.37 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, Stuglik Brian M, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 3,556 shares for $0.37 each. As a result, the insider received 1,316 and left with 1,122,520 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VSTM has reached a high of $2.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3928, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0035.

Shares Statistics:

VSTM traded an average of 1.65M shares per day over the past three months and 869.58k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 210.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.41M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VSTM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.73M with a Short Ratio of 2.34M, compared to 3.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.30% and a Short% of Float of 1.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.39 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSTM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.05M, up 153.30% from the average estimate.