Invest in Foot Locker Inc. (FL) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $35.40 in the prior trading day, Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) closed at $37.00, up 4.52%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2350934 shares were traded. FL stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.34.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on August 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $36 from $24 previously.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on August 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Johnson Richard A sold 47,000 shares for $39.87 per share. The transaction valued at 1,873,890 led to the insider holds 353,442 shares of the business.

Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l sold 1,316 shares of FL for $42,136 on Oct 21. The 10% Owner now owns 11,468,571 shares after completing the transaction at $32.02 per share. On Oct 20, another insider, Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 153,072 shares for $32.41 each. As a result, the insider received 4,960,880 and left with 11,469,887 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Foot’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FL has reached a high of $47.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.87.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.24M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 93.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.65M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.37M with a Short Ratio of 8.42M, compared to 8.51M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.05% and a Short% of Float of 13.69%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.70, compared to 1.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.13. The current Payout Ratio is 31.50% for FL, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 1990 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.47 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $1.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.5 and $4.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.34. EPS for the following year is $4.11, with 20 analysts recommending between $4.91 and $3.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.96B, down -6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.43B and the low estimate is $7.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.