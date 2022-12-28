Is Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $21.49 in the prior trading day, Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) closed at $21.46, down -0.14%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 423212 shares were traded. SFNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.17.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SFNC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on June 17, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Rawls Chad sold 850 shares for $23.64 per share. The transaction valued at 20,094 led to the insider holds 3,763 shares of the business.

Bass Dean O. sold 15,000 shares of SFNC for $352,800 on Nov 21. The Director now owns 166,860 shares after completing the transaction at $23.52 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Bass Dean O., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 27,100 shares for $22.76 each. As a result, the insider received 616,796 and left with 181,860 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Simmons’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFNC has reached a high of $32.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.72.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 544.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 819.88k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 127.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.11M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SFNC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.23M with a Short Ratio of 2.70M, compared to 3.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.51% and a Short% of Float of 3.32%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SFNC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.69, compared to 0.76 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.61. The current Payout Ratio is 40.10% for SFNC, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 08, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.41 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.37. EPS for the following year is $2.29, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.4 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $249.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $256.45M to a low estimate of $245.18M. As of the current estimate, Simmons First National Corporation’s year-ago sales were $184.67M, an estimated increase of 35.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $247.39M, an increase of 31.70% less than the figure of $35.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $252.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $243.31M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $924.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $907M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $915.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $726.99M, up 25.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.