It’s a good day to be an Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Alzamend Neuro Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.60, down -8.05% from its previous closing price of $0.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0523 from its previous closing price. On the day, 724295 shares were traded. ALZN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5896.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALZN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ascendiant Capital Markets on October 01, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when AULT MILTON C III bought 5,000 shares for $0.81 per share. The transaction valued at 4,049 led to the insider holds 11,046,001 shares of the business.

AULT MILTON C III bought 23,000 shares of ALZN for $18,813 on Dec 19. The 10% Owner now owns 11,041,001 shares after completing the transaction at $0.82 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, AULT MILTON C III, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $0.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 17,960 and bolstered with 345,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALZN has reached a high of $2.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0708, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0355.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALZN traded 436.66K shares on average per day over the past three months and 483.73k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.80M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALZN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.89M with a Short Ratio of 1.70M, compared to 891.67k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 3.32%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.17.