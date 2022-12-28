It’s a good day to be an Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) shareholder

In the latest session, Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) closed at $8.67 up 3.34% from its previous closing price of $8.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1069770 shares were traded. EGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.37.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Eldorado Gold Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 09, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $12.

BofA/Merrill Upgraded its Underperform to Buy on March 04, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGO has reached a high of $12.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.60.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EGO has traded an average of 1.90M shares per day and 1.85M over the past ten days. A total of 183.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.26M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EGO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.94M with a Short Ratio of 4.94M, compared to 7.26M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.03 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $258.1M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $258.1M to a low estimate of $258.1M. As of the current estimate, Eldorado Gold Corporation’s year-ago sales were $244.63M, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $956.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $876M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $915.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $940.91M, down -2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.25B and the low estimate is $951M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.