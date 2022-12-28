It’s an appealing income play to consider Isoray Inc. (ISR)

The price of Isoray Inc. (AMEX: ISR) closed at $0.26 in the last session, down -11.03% from day before closing price of $0.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0320 from its previous closing price. On the day, 561831 shares were traded. ISR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2421.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ISR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.00 and its Current Ratio is at 14.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on February 18, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 14, 2018, while the target price for the stock was revised from $3 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Hunt Jonathan Robert bought 32,200 shares for $0.38 per share. The transaction valued at 12,236 led to the insider holds 191,710 shares of the business.

Hunt Jonathan Robert bought 53,204 shares of ISR for $20,265 on Dec 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 159,510 shares after completing the transaction at $0.38 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Woods Lori A, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $0.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 33,540 and bolstered with 1,147,038 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ISR has reached a high of $0.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3326, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3298.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ISR traded on average about 337.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 246.44k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 142.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.52M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ISR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.03M with a Short Ratio of 0.53M, compared to 524.14k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.73% and a Short% of Float of 0.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.13M to a low estimate of $2.8M. As of the current estimate, Isoray Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.56M, an estimated increase of 15.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ISR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.79M, up 30.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.96M and the low estimate is $23.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 69.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.